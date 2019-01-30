South Africa's PIC says three board members implicated in new graft allegations

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 30 (Reuters) - South Africa’s state-owned pension fund Public Investment Corporation said on Wednesday a whistle blower has made new corruption allegations against two of its board members and the acting chief executive.

The PIC, which has nearly 2 trillion rand ($147 billion) of civil servants’ pension under its custody and is Africa’s biggest pension fund, said it would immediately conduct an forensic investigation into the allegations. ($1 = 13.5961 rand) (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng Editing by James Macharia)