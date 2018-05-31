South Africa's Treasury says has faith in state pension fund CEO

JOHANNESBURG, May 31 (Reuters) - South Africa’s National Treasury rallied behind Dan Matjila, the chief executive of the government’s 2 trillion rand ($160 billion) state pension fund, saying on Thursday it had faith in him and was not considering his suspension.

“Treasury has faith in Mr Dan Matjila’s leadership,” it said in response to emailed questions about a Bloomberg report that Matjila’s position might be in doubt. “The Minister is satisfied with the PIC’s overall performance.” ($1 = 12.4882 rand) (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng Editing by Ed Cropley)