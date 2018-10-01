South Africa's Absa PMI remains in contraction in September

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 1 (Reuters) - South Africa’s seasonally adjusted Absa Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) fell slightly in September, weighed down by a fall in new sales orders and employment, a survey showed on Monday.

The index, which is compiled by the Bureau for Economic Research and gauges manufacturing activity in Africa’s most industrialised economy, was at 43.2 in September from 43.4 in August, staying below the 50-mark separating contraction from expansion.

The index fell to a 13-month low in August.

“As respondents still noted an improvement in export orders, the weakness is more than likely driven by poor domestic demand conditions, including from the South African mining and retail sectors,” Absa said in a statement.

“The employment index lost further ground in September and is now at its lowest level in more than four years.” (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo Editing by Joe Brock)