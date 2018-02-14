FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 14, 2018 / 9:22 PM / Updated 9 hours ago

South Africa's ANC says Zuma's resignation gives country certainty

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 14 (Reuters) - The resignation of South African President Jacob Zuma as head of state brings certainty to a country gripped in political drama for weeks, a senior official in the ruling African National Congress (ANC) said on Wednesday.

“This decision provides certainty to the people of South Africa at a time when economic and social challenges to the country require an urgent and resolute response,” said the ANC’s deputy secretary general, Jessie Duarte.

The ANC had called on Zuma to resign and told him that it would sack him via a parliamentary vote of no-confidence if he did not resign. (Reporting by Alexander Winning and Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by James Macharia)

