Former South African central bank governor Mboweni takes over as finance minister

CAPE TOWN, Oct 9 (Reuters) - South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Tuesday that he had accepted the resignation of Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene and appointed former central bank governor Tito Mboweni as his replacement.

Nene faced calls to resign after he admitted to visiting the Gupta brothers, friends of scandal-plagued former president Jacob Zuma who have been accused of high-level influence-peddling, and failing to disclose the meetings earlier.