JOHANNESBURG, Feb 14 (Reuters) - South African elite police unit Hawks on Wednesday arrested three people and two other suspects are expected to hand themselves in after raids on various properties in Johannesburg as part of a wider corruption probe, spokesman Hangwani Mulaudzi said.

The raided properties include the family compound of the Gupta brothers, businessmen friends of President Jacob Zuma. (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by James Macharia)