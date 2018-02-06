S.African parliament working to ensure budget speech goes ahead on Feb 21

CAPE TOWN, Feb 6 (Reuters) - The speaker of South Africa’s parliament said on Tuesday that parliament was working to ensure that a budget speech by Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba would go ahead on Feb. 21, despite the president’s state of the nation address being postponed.

“This postponement has taken into account the scheduled tabling of the national budget in the next two weeks and we are going all out to make sure that the budget is not disturbed or postponed at all,” Baleka Mbete told reporters. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by James Macharia)