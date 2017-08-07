FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 5 days
South Africa's main opposition party urges ANC lawmakers to vote Zuma out
#Trump
#China
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
As Trumpcare languishes, former opioid abusers cling to lifeline
Reuters Investigates
As Trumpcare languishes, former opioid abusers cling to lifeline
Dozens killed, more than 100 injured after Egypt train collision
Egypt
Dozens killed, more than 100 injured after Egypt train collision
Asylum seekers unfazed by delays, uncertainty
Fleeing to Canada
Asylum seekers unfazed by delays, uncertainty
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 7, 2017 / 2:44 PM / in 5 days

South Africa's main opposition party urges ANC lawmakers to vote Zuma out

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 7 (Reuters) - South African opposition party Democratic Alliance (DA) on Monday urged ruling party lawmakers to vote President Jacob Zuma out after parliamentary speaker allowed a secret ballot on a no-confidence vote on Tuesday.

Zuma's critics wanted the no confidence vote to be anonymous, hoping it will embolden ANC lawmakers to support his removal by shielding them from pressure from other party members.

"(African National Congress) MPs now have no excuse," DA leader Musi Maimane said.

Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by James Macharia

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.