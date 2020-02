CAPE TOWN, Feb 13 (Reuters) - South Africa will soon procure additional renewable energy to ease electricity shortages, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Thursday, adding that power cuts would continue while power utility Eskom undertakes maintenance work.

Ramaphosa said the government would take measures to rapidly increase generation capacity outside Eskom. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf, Writing by MacDonald Dzirutwe Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)