February 16, 2018 / 4:11 PM / in 19 hours

South Africa's Gigaba says country must ride positive market sentiment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAPE TOWN, Feb 16 (Reuters) - South Africa will continue to ride a wave of positive market sentiment following the election of Cyril Ramaphosa as the new president but it would not be easy to restore investment credit ratings, Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba told Reuters on Friday.

Gigaba said that over the medium-term, Africa’s most industrialised economy would be working “very hard” to restore its investment grade and could beat growth forecasts by the International Monetary Fund for 2018. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by James Macharia)

