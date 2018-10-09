FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 9, 2018

South Africa's Ramaphosa to make statement on finance minister Nene

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 9 (Reuters) - South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa will make a statement on the fate of Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene on Tuesday at 1430 GMT, his office said, sending the rand firmer.

Nene is facing calls to resign after he admitted to visiting the Gupta brothers, friends of scandal-plagued former leader Jacob Zuma who have been accused of corruption, and failed to disclose the meetings earlier.

Zuma and the Guptas have denied any wrongdoing.

