JOHANNESBURG, Feb 13 (Reuters) - African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule went to see South African President Jacob Zuma on Tuesday to communicate officially the party’s decision to remove him as head of state, a senior party source said.

“He’s gone to communicate our decision,” the source told Reuters. (Reporting by Ed Cropley; Editing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo)