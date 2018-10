JOHANNESBURG, Oct 9 (Reuters) - South African President Cyril Ramaphosa will announce the departure of Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene at a news conference at 1430 GMT, a senior source in the ruling African National Congress told Reuters.

“He is gone,” the source told Reuters, in response to a question as to whether Ramaphosa had decided to remove Nene. The source would not reveal the name of Nene’s replacement. (Reporting by Alexander Winning Editing by James Macharia)