JOHANNESBURG, Feb 14 (Reuters) - South African police raided the offices of the Gupta’s Oakbay holding company on Wednesday, according to a security guard outside the building in Johannesburg’s upscale Sandton financial district.

The guard, who did not want to be named, said officers arrived in three vehicles around 7.30 a.m. (0530 GMT) and entered the building. They left shortly afterwards, the guard said. (Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg; Editing by Ed Cropley)