South Africa's president's office says "not aware" of Nene request to be sacked

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 8 (Reuters) - South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa’s spokeswoman said on Monday his office was not aware of Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene’s request to be relieved of his duties after he admitted to visiting the Gupta brothers.

“We are not aware of Minister Nene asking to be relieved of his duties,” Ramaphosa’s spokeswoman Khusela Diko said.

Nene made the revelation that he visited the Guptas last week at an inquiry on whether the Guptas, friends of former leader Jacob Zuma, had influenced government appointments.

Nene made a public apology about the matter on Friday. Zuma and the Guptas have denied any wrongdoing. (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo Editing by James Macharia)