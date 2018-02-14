FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 14, 2018 / 9:46 AM / in 10 hours

More Gupta-related arrests expected in South Africa, judicial source says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 14 (Reuters) - South African police are expected to arrest between five and seven more people as part of raids related to a corruption investigation involving the Gupta family, friends of President Jacob Zuma, a senior judicial source said on Wednesday.

The source, who has knowledge of the police’s moves and intentions, told Reuters there were no plans as yet to arrest cabinet ministers who have been linked in the media to the Guptas. Zuma and the Guptas have denied any wrongdoing. (Reporting by Ed Cropley; Editing by James Macharia)

