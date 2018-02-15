FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 15, 2018 / 1:28 PM / in 15 hours

Ramaphosa to work hard "not to disappoint the people of South Africa"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAPE TOWN, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Cyril Ramaphosa said he would work hard “not to disappoint the people of South Africa” in brief remarks after he was elected President by parliament on Thursday, the day after the resignation of Jacob Zuma.

“The issues that you have raised, issues that have to do with corruption, issues of how we can straighten out our state-owned enterprises and how we deal with state capture are issues that are on our radar screen,” the 65-year-old said. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Writing by James Macharia; Editing by Ed Cropley)

