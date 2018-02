CAPE TOWN, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Cyril Ramaphosa was elected President of South Africa by parliament on Thursday after Jacob Zuma resigned overnight, heeding orders of the ruling African National Congress to bring an end to his nine scandal-plagued years in power.

Ramaphosa, 65, has put the focus on rooting out corruption and revitalising economic growth.