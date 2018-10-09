S.Africa's Ramaphosa has spoken with finmin; president to decide "in due course" - EWN

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 9 (Reuters) - South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has spoken with Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene and the president will make a decision “in due course”, the EWN news service said quoting the president’s office.

The news network said Nene had called Ramaphosa and sent official correspondence after the finance minister acknowledged in a hearing that he had visited the Gupta family, friends of former leader Jacob Zuma accused of corruption. Both Zuma and the Guptas have denied any wrongdoing.

The president’s office did not give details of the talks but said Ramaphosa “will make a decision on what he has considered in due course”, the EWN service said. (Reporting by James Macharia, Editing by William Maclean)