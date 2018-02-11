FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 11, 2018 / 2:04 PM / a day ago

South Africa's Ramaphosa says working to resolve issue of Zuma's future

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAPE TOWN, Feb 11 (Reuters) - African National Congress (ANC) leader Cyril Ramaphosa said on Sunday that the ruling party was holding talks over Jacob Zuma’s position as president of the country and that those talks should be handled with “care and purpose”.

“We know you want this matter to be finalised,” Ramaphosa told a crowd of ANC supporters in Cape Town.

South Africa’s ANC has called a meeting of its national executive for Monday, as Ramaphosa and his allies lobby for President Zuma to step down. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Writing by Alexander Winning and Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo)

