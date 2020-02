CAPE TOWN, Feb 13 (Reuters) - South Africa’s telecoms regulator Icasa will conclude licensing of high demand spectrum via auction before the end of this year, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Thursday.

Because of additional requirements, the licensing of the wireless open access network is likely to be completed next year, Ramaphosa added in a state of the nation speech. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf Writing by Alexander Winning)