South Africa's Transnet investigating suppliers for kickback payments - CEO
October 23, 2017

South Africa's Transnet investigating suppliers for kickback payments - CEO

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 23 (Reuters) - South African transport utility Transnet is investigating its suppliers for kickback payments to third parties, the company’s chief executive Siyabonga Gama told reporters on Monday.

Allegations of corruption in state firms escalated this year after local media reported on more than 100,000 leaked emails and documents which they say show influence-peddling in the issuing of lucrative tenders. (Reporting by reporting by Tanisha Heiberg; Editing by TJ Strydom and Toby Chopra)

