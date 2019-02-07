S.African unions warn Ramaphosa on jobs after Eskom split pledge

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 7 (Reuters) - South Africa’s largest trade union group on Thursday said it would fight job cuts at state firms “to the very end”, shortly after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced restructuring plans at state power firm Eskom.

“COSATU will not compromise on the need to protect and fight for workers’ jobs in our state-owned enterprises. Government must not think that retrenched workers will easily vote for a party that has handed them a dismissal letter,” Cosatu said in a statement. (Reporting by Alexander Winning Editing by Joe Brock)