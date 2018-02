JOHANNESBURG, Feb 13 (Reuters) - South Africa’s President Jacob Zuma will hold a media briefing at 10:00 a.m. local time (0800 GMT) on Wednesday, eNCA TV said on Tuesday, after the African National Congress party ordered him to step down as head of state.

Zuma’s spokesman could not be immediately reached for comment. (Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana and James Macharia)