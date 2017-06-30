FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
Zuma says South Africa could miss 2017 economic growth target
June 30, 2017 / 10:10 AM / 2 months ago

Zuma says South Africa could miss 2017 economic growth target

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, June 30 (Reuters) - South Africa's economy will likely fail to meet the 1.1 percent annual growth targeted by the government, President Jacob Zuma told delegates at the ruling African National Congress' policy conference on Friday.

Data in June showed the continent's most industrialised economy had slipped into recession as major sectors shrunk while political and policy uncertainty dragged business and consumer confidence to their worst levels in decades. (Reporting by Joe Brock; Writing by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by James Macharia)

