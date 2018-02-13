South Africa's ANC decides to remove Zuma as head of state

PRETORIA/JOHANNESBURG, Feb 13 (Reuters) - South Africa’s African National Congress party executive committee has decided to “recall” or remove President Jacob Zuma as head of state, a senior ANC source told Reuters on Tuesday, after a 13-hour meeting of the party’s top leadership.

Since Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa was elected party leader in December, Zuma has faced mounting calls from his party to end his scandal-plagued second term due to run out mid-2019.

The party’s executive committee has the authority to order Zuma to step down as head of state, although there is domestic media speculation that he might yet refuse.