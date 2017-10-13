South Africa's Zuma "disappointed" by court ruling over corruption charges

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 13 (Reuters) - South Africa’s President Jacob Zuma said on Friday he was “disappointed” by a Supreme Court of Appeal decision to uphold a High Court ruling to reinstate hundreds of corruption charges filed against him before he became president.

In a statement from his office, Zuma said he now expects the National Prosecuting Authority to consider representations on the case before making decision to prosecute him. The statement did not spell out the representations.