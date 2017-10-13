FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Africa's Zuma "disappointed" by court ruling over corruption charges
October 13, 2017 / 10:43 AM / 8 days ago

South Africa's Zuma "disappointed" by court ruling over corruption charges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 13 (Reuters) - South Africa’s President Jacob Zuma said on Friday he was “disappointed” by a Supreme Court of Appeal decision to uphold a High Court ruling to reinstate hundreds of corruption charges filed against him before he became president.

In a statement from his office, Zuma said he now expects the National Prosecuting Authority to consider representations on the case before making decision to prosecute him. The statement did not spell out the representations.

Reporting by TJ Strydom; Editing by James Macharia

