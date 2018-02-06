FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 6, 2018 / 8:50 PM / in 19 hours

South Africa's Zuma to quit if conditions met in deal with Ramaphosa -Times Live news

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 6 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Times Live online news service cited sources on Tuesday as saying President Jacob Zuma will resign as soon as a list of preconditions has been finalised in a deal struck with deputy president and African National Congress leader Cyril Ramaphosa.

The ANC’s secretary-general, Ace Magashule, who attended a meeting between the two, would not confirm whether Zuma had agreed to resign, but other ANC leaders said a deal was struck that would see Zuma “go in a dignified way”, Times Live said. (Reporting by James Macharia; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

