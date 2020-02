CAPE TOWN, Feb 13 (Reuters) - The recovery of South Africa’s economy has stalled due to persistent power shortages, while several state-owned enterprises are in distress, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Thursday.

In a state of the nation address, which was delayed after disruptions from the opposition Economic Freedom Fighters, Ramaphosa also said public finances were under severe pressure. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf, Writing by MacDonald Dzirutwe, Editing by Chris Reese)