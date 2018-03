JOHANNESBURG, March 20 (Reuters) - South Africa on Tuesday appointed Mark Kingon as acting Commissioner for its revenue service following the suspension of Tom Moyane, the Treasury said in a statement.

President Cyril Ramaphosa suspended Moyane on Monday pending disciplinary action, citing a deterioration in public confidence in the South African Revenue Service. (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)