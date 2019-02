CAPE TOWN, Feb 7 (Reuters) - South Africa will divide struggling state power firm Eskom into three separate entities and government will support its balance sheet as part of a turnaround plan, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Thursday.

“Eskom is in crisis and the risks it poses to South Africa are great,” Ramaphosa said in his annual state of the nation address. “We need to take bold decisions and decisive action.” (Reporting by Wendell Roelf Writing by Alexander Winning Editing by Joe Brock)