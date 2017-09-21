South African court rejects Oakbay bid to stop bank from closing its accounts - eNCA TV

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 21 (Reuters) - A South African court on Thursday dismissed an application by Oakbay Investments seeking to stop the local unit of Bank of Baroda from closing its bank accounts, eNCA television reported.

Oakbay is owned by the Gupta family, which has been accused by senior members of the ruling African National Congress party of using links with President Jacob Zuma to wield undue influence and win business.

Zuma and the Guptas deny any wrongdoing. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Gareth Jones)