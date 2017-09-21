FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
South African court rejects Oakbay bid to stop bank from closing its accounts - eNCA TV
Sections
Featured
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
Technology
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
Dow 23,000 whets risk appetite
exchange-traded funds
Dow 23,000 whets risk appetite
Nursing shortage strains U.S. hospitals
Nursing shortage strains U.S. hospitals
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 21, 2017 / 8:28 AM / a month ago

South African court rejects Oakbay bid to stop bank from closing its accounts - eNCA TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 21 (Reuters) - A South African court on Thursday dismissed an application by Oakbay Investments seeking to stop the local unit of Bank of Baroda from closing its bank accounts, eNCA television reported.

Oakbay is owned by the Gupta family, which has been accused by senior members of the ruling African National Congress party of using links with President Jacob Zuma to wield undue influence and win business.

Zuma and the Guptas deny any wrongdoing. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Gareth Jones)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.