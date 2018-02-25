South Africa's ANC says wants to alleviate impact of VAT hike on poor

PRETORIA, Feb 25 (Reuters) - South Africa’s ruling African National Congress (ANC) said on Sunday that it wants to alleviate the impact of a VAT hike on the poor by increasing the list of zero-rated and tax-free items.

ANC Secretary General Ace Magashule also said in televised remarks after the party’s powerful National Executive Committee met that party officials on Monday could discuss the issue of cabinet appointments under new President Cyril Ramaphosa. (Reporting by Dinky Mkhize; Writing by Tanisha Heiberg; Editing by Ed Stoddard)