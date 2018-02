JOHANNESBURG, Feb 13 (Reuters) - South Africa’s ruling African National Congress will hold a media briefing at 1000 GMT on Tuesday to reveal the results of a National Executive Committee meeting convened to discuss the fate of President Jacob Zuma.

A senior party source told Reuters the party had decided to “recall”, or remove, Zuma as head of state after a marathon 13-hour meeting. (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Ed Cropley)