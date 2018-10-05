South Africa's finance minister deeply regrets Gupta meetings

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 5 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene said on Friday he was wrong to visit the Gupta family - friends of former President Jacob Zuma - at their home and that he should have disclosed the details of the meetings earlier.

The Guptas are accused of using their relationship with Zuma to win huge state contracts. They deny wrongdoing. Nene told a judicial corruption inquiry on Wednesday that he held several meetings with the Guptas at their home in Johannesburg.

“These visits do cast a shadow on my conduct as a public office bearer. I deeply regret these lapses and beg your forgiveness,” Nene said in a statement. (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo Editing by Joe Brock)