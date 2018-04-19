South Africa's Ramaphosa cuts short Britain trip to deal with protests at home

JOHANNESBURG, April 19 (Reuters) - South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa has cut short his visit to Britain by a day to return home to deal with protests in the country’s North West province, his office said on Thursday.

The protests erupted on Wednesday with residents demanding that the province’s Premier Supra Mahumapelo step down.

In a statement, Ramaphosa called for calm. He was due to return to South Africa on Friday from London, where he is leading a government delegation to a Commonwealth summit. (Reporting by James Macharia Editing by Robin Pomeroy)