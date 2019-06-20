Bonds News
June 20, 2019 / 5:47 PM / Updated an hour ago

South Africa's Ramaphosa says Eskom cannot be allowed to fail

1 Min Read

CAPE TOWN, June 20 (Reuters) - South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa used his state of the nation address on Thursday to pledge to speed up 230 billion rand ($16.11 billion) of support for ailing power utility Eskom, which he said was too vital to the economy to be allowed to fail.

Ramaphosa said Eskom’s financial position remains a matter of grave concern. “We will therefore table a special appropriation bill on an urgent basis to allocate a significant portion of the 230 billion rand fiscal support that Eskom will require over the next 10 years in the early years,” he said. ($1 = 14.2800 rand) (Reporting by Wendell Roelf Additional reporting by Nqobile Dludla in Johannesburg Editing by Alexandra Zavis Writing by Tim Cocks)

