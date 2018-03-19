FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 19, 2018 / 9:13 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

South Africa's Ramaphosa suspends revenue service head Moyane

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, March 19 (Reuters) - The head of South Africa’s revenue service (SARS) Tom Moyane was suspended from his job on Monday by President Cyril Ramaphosa with immediate effect pending disciplinary proceedings, a statement from the presidency said.

“Developments at the SARS under your leadership have resulted in a deterioration in public confidence in the institution and in public finances being compromised,” Ramaphosa said in the statement.

Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
