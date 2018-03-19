South Africa's Ramaphosa suspends revenue service head Moyane

JOHANNESBURG, March 19 (Reuters) - The head of South Africa’s revenue service (SARS) Tom Moyane was suspended from his job on Monday by President Cyril Ramaphosa with immediate effect pending disciplinary proceedings, a statement from the presidency said.

“Developments at the SARS under your leadership have resulted in a deterioration in public confidence in the institution and in public finances being compromised,” Ramaphosa said in the statement.