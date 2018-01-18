FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 18, 2018 / 6:35 AM / Updated an hour ago

South Africa's Ramaphosa talks tough on state graft, talks up economy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 18 (Reuters) - South African Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday welcomed moves by prosecutors against companies accused of corruption and talked up the economy during televised remarks at a business breakfast.

Ramaphosa, who was elected president of the ruling African National Congress last month (ANC), has been signalling a departure in style and governance from the scandal-plagued administration of President Jacob Zuma, who remains head of state but faces a push from within the party to step down. (Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Writing by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Nick Macfie)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
