South Africa's Ramaphosa talks tough on state graft, talks up economy

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 18 (Reuters) - South African Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday welcomed moves by prosecutors against companies accused of corruption and talked up the economy during televised remarks at a business breakfast.

Ramaphosa, who was elected president of the ruling African National Congress last month (ANC), has been signalling a departure in style and governance from the scandal-plagued administration of President Jacob Zuma, who remains head of state but faces a push from within the party to step down.