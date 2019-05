JOHANNESBURG, May 29 (Reuters) - South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa will announce his new cabinet at 8:00 p.m. local time (1800 GMT), his spokeswoman said on Wednesday, two weeks after his ruling African National Congress (ANC) saw its majority cut in national elections.

Ramaphosa his expected to announce a smaller cabinet, with appointments to the finance ministry and deputy presidency likely to be closely scrutinised. (Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; editing by John Stonestreet)