Go slow by workers at S.African ports affecting autos, commodity exports

CAPE TOWN, July 11 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan said on Thursday a go slow by workers at ports was affecting the automotive industry and other commodity exports.

The comments came after state-owned rail operator Transnet said it had suspended a number of employees at its Ngqura Container Terminal for engaging in an illegal industrial action, which has had a negative impact on port operations. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Writing by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Mark Potter)

