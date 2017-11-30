S.Africa's Hendrina power station may not have adequate coal, no load shedding seen

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 30 (Reuters) - South African state-owned power utility Eskom said on Thursday coal stock at its Hendrina power station might be lower than the 20-day supply requirement, but rolling power cuts known locally as load shedding were not likely.

Eskom may be forced to resume the nationwide electricity cuts that brought the economy to its knees after a mine linked to the Gupta business family threatened to halt coal supply, investigative news website Amabhungane reported on Thursday.

But Eskom spokesman Khulu Phasiwe told Reuters the utility’s 12 other power stations still have sufficient coal supply. (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Ed Stoddard)