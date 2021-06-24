Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Energy

South Africa refuses Karpowership environmental authorisations

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, June 24 (Reuters) - South Africa’s environment department said on Thursday that it had refused applications by Karpowership for environmental authorisations for three gas-to-power projects.

In March, the government selected three Karpowership projects among preferred bidders in an emergency power tender. A company that lost out subsequently challenged the tender results in court, and environmental activists have expressed opposition to the Karpowership projects. (Reporting by Alexander Winning)

