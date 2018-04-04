South Africa signs first of $4.7 bln renewable energy deals

JOHANNESBURG, April 4 (Reuters) - South African Energy Minister Jeff Radebe signed the first of a series of renewable energy contracts worth 55.92 billion rand ($4.72 billion) on Wednesday, in the first major investment deal under President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The signing went ahead after a South African court dismissed a last-minute legal challenge by a metalworkers’ union and group which has lobbied for ousted president Jacob Zuma in the past.