Energy
November 18, 2018 / 11:10 AM / Updated an hour ago

UPDATE 1-South Africa's Eskom to cut 1,000 MW of power from grid on Sunday

1 Min Read

(Adds more details)

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 18 (Reuters) - South African power utility Eskom will cut 1,000 megawatts of electricity from the strained national power grid on Sunday after high unplanned outages, a company spokesman said.

The power cuts - locally known as load-shedding - will be implemented from 1015 GMT to 2000 GMT, Khulu Phasiwe said on Twitter.

“Eskom has had to implement stage 1 load-shedding. Apologies for the inconvenience that this will cause,” Phasiwe said.

Eskom implements controlled power cuts to prevent the grid from being overwhelmed. Stage 1 power cuts shed up to 1,000 MW from the grid.

Eskom, which supplies more than 90 percent of South Africa’s power, last week warned of potential outages amid low coal inventories after a major supplier cut supplies and sought insolvency protection. (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Dale Hudson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.