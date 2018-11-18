UPDATE 1-South Africa's Eskom to cut 1,000 MW of power from grid on Sunday

(Adds more details)

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 18 (Reuters) - South African power utility Eskom will cut 1,000 megawatts of electricity from the strained national power grid on Sunday after high unplanned outages, a company spokesman said.

The power cuts - locally known as load-shedding - will be implemented from 1015 GMT to 2000 GMT, Khulu Phasiwe said on Twitter.

“Eskom has had to implement stage 1 load-shedding. Apologies for the inconvenience that this will cause,” Phasiwe said.

Eskom implements controlled power cuts to prevent the grid from being overwhelmed. Stage 1 power cuts shed up to 1,000 MW from the grid.

Eskom, which supplies more than 90 percent of South Africa’s power, last week warned of potential outages amid low coal inventories after a major supplier cut supplies and sought insolvency protection. (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Dale Hudson)