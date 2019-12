JOHANNESBURG, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said on Monday he had decided to place state-owned Passenger Rail Agency South Africa (Prasa) under administration with immediate effect, adding that he had dissolved the interim board.

Bongisizwe Mpondo, managing director and founder of transport company Safiri, was appointed as the administrator of Prasa, Mbalula added in an annoucement from his Twitter feed. (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla Editing by Tim Cocks)