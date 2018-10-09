South Africa's Ramaphosa declines to take reporters questions on Nene

CAPE TOWN, Oct 9 (Reuters) - South African president Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday declined to answer questions on the fate of Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene, who admitted to visiting the Gupta brothers embroiled in an inquiry into allegations of corruption.

Asked repeatedly whether Nene still enjoyed his confidence and what the future might hold for the embattled finance minister, Ramaphosa made light of the questions and pretended there was something wrong with his hearing.

“I am hard of hearing. I actually have go to an ear (specialist) ... see you later,” he said.

The Guptas, who face numerous allegations of using their friendship with former leader Jacob Zuma for mutual self-enrichment, have consistently denied any wrongdoing. Zuma has also denied any wrongdoing.