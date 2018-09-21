FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 21, 2018 / 9:00 AM / Updated an hour ago

S.Africa's Ramaphosa says shifting budget spending will steady economy

1 Min Read

PRETORIA, Sept 21 (Reuters) - South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said the country’s economy would be put on a firmer footing by the re-allocation of 50 billion rand ($3.5 billion) in public spending he announced on Friday.

Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene added at the same media briefing that funds for the financial intervention would be found from under-performing government programmes, without giving any details. (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda Mtambo; Writing by Joe Brock; Editing by James Macharia)

