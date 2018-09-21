FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
September 21, 2018 / 8:48 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

South Africa to reallocate $3.5 bln of budget to revive economy - Ramaphosa

1 Min Read

PRETORIA, Sept 21 (Reuters) - South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a raft of policy reform plans on Friday, including re-prioritising 50 billion rand ($3.51 billion) of public spending to boost economic growth and create jobs.

Ramaphosa fell short of announcing a stimulus package, saying there was no room to increase spending or borrowing.

“We have to resort to re-prioritising our budget and our spending,” Ramaphosa said in Pretoria.

Africa’s most industrialised economy entered recession in the second quarter for the first time since 2009, in a blow to Ramaphosa’s pledge to turnaround the economy after a decade of stagnation. ($1 = 14.2354 rand) (Reporting Olivia Kumwenda Mtambo and Nomvelo Chalimbura Writing by Mfuneko Toyana Editing by James Macharia and Joe Brock)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.