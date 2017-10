PRETORIA, Sept 21 (Reuters) - South Africa’s central bank kept its benchmark repo rate at 6.75 percent on Thursday, defying market expectations that had predicted a loosening of policy due to easing inflation pressures.

Seventeen of 26 economists polled by Reuters had predicted a 25 basis point cut. One had forecast a 50 basis point cut, while eight predicted a ‘hold’. (Reporting by Johannesburg bureau; Writing by Ed Cropley; Editing by Ed Stoddard)